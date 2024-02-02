Official extends festive greetings to overseas Chinese

Xinhua) 13:26, February 02, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xu, director of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, on Friday extended greetings to overseas Chinese as well as those who have returned to China and their families ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Noting that 2023 had been a year marked by endeavors and perseverance, Chen said that throughout history, every pivotal moment in China is intricately linked to the wholehearted support and active participation of overseas Chinese, and every accomplishment of the country serves as a testament to their inspirations and dreams.

Over the past year, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office has maintained close contact with overseas Chinese, fine-tuned various policies that benefit overseas Chinese, and supported them in developing Chinese education and organizing various festivals and cultural activities, Chen said.

Pledging more efforts to enhance work on overseas Chinese affairs and implement measures for their well-being, Chen encouraged overseas Chinese to frequent their homeland, explore more opportunities here, and collaborate for a brighter future.

