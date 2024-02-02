Feeling Spring Festival vibes at Beijing's New Year's market

10:31, February 02, 2024 By Peng Yukai, Liu Ning, Zhao Tong, Alvaro Lago Sanchez ( People's Daily Online

With the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, just around the corner, Chinese people are starting to purchase food and accessories for their biggest celebration after a year of hard work.

Four years after People's Daily Online reporter Zhao Tong and Alvaro Lago visited a New Year's market in Beijing, they decided to make another visit to see if any new items are appearing in the market this year.

Starting in 2024, the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, has been officially listed as a U.N. floating holiday in its calendar of conferences and meetings. As well as being an annual celebration for Chinese people, the Spring Festival also belongs to the world.

Follow People's Daily Online and feel the global festive vibe of happiness and prosperity.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)