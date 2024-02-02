Reception in celebration of Spring Festival held in Vienna, Austria

Xinhua) 13:31, February 02, 2024

Performers play Chinese folk music during a reception to celebrate the Spring Festival at Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 31, 2024. A reception in celebration of the Spring Festival, co-hosted by China's Permanent Mission to the UN in Vienna and UN Vienna Chinese Culture Club, was held here on Wednesday. It was the first such event staged at the UN Office at Vienna by the permanent mission. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Ghada Waly, director-general of the United Nations (UN) Office at Vienna, speaks during a reception to celebrate the Spring Festival at Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 31, 2024. A reception in celebration of the Spring Festival, co-hosted by China's Permanent Mission to the UN in Vienna and UN Vienna Chinese Culture Club, was held here on Wednesday. It was the first such event staged at the UN Office at Vienna by the permanent mission. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Performers dance during a reception to celebrate the Spring Festival at Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 31, 2024. A reception in celebration of the Spring Festival, co-hosted by China's Permanent Mission to the UN in Vienna and UN Vienna Chinese Culture Club, was held here on Wednesday. It was the first such event staged at the UN Office at Vienna by the permanent mission. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Dancers perform lion dance during a reception to celebrate the Spring Festival at Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 31, 2024. A reception in celebration of the Spring Festival, co-hosted by China's Permanent Mission to the UN in Vienna and UN Vienna Chinese Culture Club, was held here on Wednesday. It was the first such event staged at the UN Office at Vienna by the permanent mission. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Guests attend a reception to celebrate the Spring Festival at Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 31, 2024. A reception in celebration of the Spring Festival, co-hosted by China's Permanent Mission to the UN in Vienna and UN Vienna Chinese Culture Club, was held here on Wednesday. It was the first such event staged at the UN Office at Vienna by the permanent mission. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Dancers perform lion dance during a reception to celebrate the Spring Festival at Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 31, 2024. A reception in celebration of the Spring Festival, co-hosted by China's Permanent Mission to the UN in Vienna and UN Vienna Chinese Culture Club, was held here on Wednesday. It was the first such event staged at the UN Office at Vienna by the permanent mission. (Xinhua/He Canling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)