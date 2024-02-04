Upcoming Spring Festival to see surge in inbound, outbound trips

Xinhua) 15:13, February 04, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to experience a surge in inbound and outbound trips during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, returning to the pre-pandemic levels in 2019, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Sunday.

It is estimated that the Chinese mainland will see a daily average of 1.8 million inbound and outbound passenger trips during the holiday period from Feb. 10 to 17 this year, an increase of approximately 3.3 times compared to last year, according to the NIA.

The NIA estimates that the peak of passenger flow at major international airport ports will occur between Feb. 8 and 11, as well as Feb. 16 and 17, while the land ports adjacent to Hong Kong and Macao are expected to peak from Feb. 11 to 15.

