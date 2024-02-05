Lantern show held to greet upcoming Spring Festival at Zhengding ancient city in N China
This photo shows a view of a lantern show at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2024. The lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival displays local festival and folk culture, and the history of the ancient city. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A drone photo shows people visiting a lantern show at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2024. The lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival displays local festival and folk culture, and the history of the ancient city. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
People visit a lantern show at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2024. The lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival displays local festival and folk culture, and the history of the ancient city. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows people visiting a lantern show at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2024. The lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival displays local festival and folk culture, and the history of the ancient city. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of a lantern show at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2024. The lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival displays local festival and folk culture, and the history of the ancient city. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows people visiting a lantern show at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2024. The lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival displays local festival and folk culture, and the history of the ancient city. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows people visiting a lantern show at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2024. The lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival displays local festival and folk culture, and the history of the ancient city. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A drone photo shows people visiting a lantern show at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2024. The lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival displays local festival and folk culture, and the history of the ancient city. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An aerial drone photo shows people visiting a lantern show at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2024. The lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival displays local festival and folk culture, and the history of the ancient city. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Visitors take a selfie during a lantern show at the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2024. The lantern show to greet the upcoming Spring Festival displays local festival and folk culture, and the history of the ancient city. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
