Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: get some meat
The festive holiday atmosphere in China has gotten stronger since the beginning of the twelfth month of the lunar year, as Chinese people gear up for the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year.
The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.
On the 26th Day of the 12th Lunar Month, Get Some Meat
On this day, people usually slaughter pigs and sheep and enjoy them during the festival. The whole preparation process is filled with joy.
