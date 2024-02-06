China intensifies efforts to secure essential supplies during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:14, February 06, 2024

A child looks at festive toys at a supermarket in Cengong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has ramped up efforts to ensure adequate supply of necessities during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Monday.

Its measures focus on strengthening product sources to ensure ample inventories, and on the timely distribution of goods to the market, according to the MOC.

Efforts are also underway to streamline logistics so that essential goods are more accessible to consumers, the ministry said.

The supply of necessities has remained sufficient nationwide. Supermarket inventories of grain, cooking oil, meat and eggs in 36 major cities have increased by 10 percent to 20 percent compared to the beginning of this year, the latest MOC data has shown.

The Spring Festival holiday, which is a time for family reunions and feasts, runs from Feb. 10 to 17 this year.

