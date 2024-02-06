Senior CPC official extends Spring Festival greetings to religious figures, believers

Xinhua) 09:11, February 06, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, extends his festive greetings at a meeting with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Chinese New Year in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday extended Spring Festival greetings to religious figures and believers nationwide.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, extended his festive greetings at a meeting with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Chinese New Year.

Wang gave the religious groups credit for their work in 2023 and called on them to be more purposeful in serving the overall work of the Party and the country, find their location and direction over the course of the country's modernization drive, and rally more religious figures and believers around the Party and the government.

He urged the religious groups to stay committed to the principle that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation, follow the guidance of core socialist values and cultivate in religious figures and believers a growing sense of identity with the motherland, the Chinese nation, the Chinese culture, the CPC, and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The official also advised the religious groups to exercise full and strict governance over their religions and consolidate their gains in programs of promoting frugality and renouncing extravagance.

Noting that the Party and the government attach importance to the religious work and care about religious figures, Wang asked localities and authorities to strengthen their communication with religious figures and believers and ensure they enjoy a happy and peaceful Spring Festival.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)