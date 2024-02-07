Puppet show greeting upcoming Chinese New Year staged in Indonesia

Xinhua) 13:53, February 07, 2024

People watch a puppet show known as "wayang potehi" to greet the upcoming Chinese New Year at Mal Ciputra in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

This photo taken on Feb. 3, 2024 shows a puppet show known as "wayang potehi" to greet the upcoming Chinese New Year at Mal Ciputra in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

