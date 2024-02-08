University in Beijing hold activities for students stay put on campus for Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:43, February 08, 2024

Students who stay put on campus for the Spring Festival pose for a group photo at the Beijing Jiaotong University in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2024. Various activities themed on Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations were held for students who stay put on campus for the Spring Festival at the Beijing Jiaotong University on Wednesday. During the Spring Festival holiday, the university will hold reunion dinners for students away from their families to make them feel at home during the holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students who stay put on campus for the Spring Festival take selfies at the Beijing Jiaotong University in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2024. Various activities themed on Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations were held for students who stay put on campus for the Spring Festival at the Beijing Jiaotong University on Wednesday. During the Spring Festival holiday, the university will hold reunion dinners for students away from their families to make them feel at home during the holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students who stay put on campus for the Spring Festival guess lantern riddles at the Beijing Jiaotong University in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2024. Various activities themed on Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations were held for students who stay put on campus for the Spring Festival at the Beijing Jiaotong University on Wednesday. During the Spring Festival holiday, the university will hold reunion dinners for students away from their families to make them feel at home during the holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A student who stays put on campus for the Spring Festival writes the Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", at the Beijing Jiaotong University in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2024. Various activities themed on Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations were held for students who stay put on campus for the Spring Festival at the Beijing Jiaotong University on Wednesday. During the Spring Festival holiday, the university will hold reunion dinners for students away from their families to make them feel at home during the holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students who stay put on campus for the Spring Festival play games at the Beijing Jiaotong University in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2024. Various activities themed on Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations were held for students who stay put on campus for the Spring Festival at the Beijing Jiaotong University on Wednesday. During the Spring Festival holiday, the university will hold reunion dinners for students away from their families to make them feel at home during the holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

