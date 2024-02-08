Trending in China｜Temple fairs during Spring Festival

(People's Daily App) 10:38, February 08, 2024

Temple fairs are popular in many parts of China during the Lunar New Year. Over the centuries, temple fairs have adopted Taoist and Buddhist activities to create a folk culture all their own. Many feature lion dancing, dragon dancing and opera performances, which add to the festive atmosphere.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Meng Jiahui)

