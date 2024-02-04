We Are China

Taklimakan Desert braces for first snow of 2024

Ecns.cn) 13:04, February 04, 2024

Sand dunes are covered by snow in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Jianghui)

After snowfall, the yellow sand was still visible beneath the snow.

Sand dunes are covered by snow in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2024.

