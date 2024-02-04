Home>>
Taklimakan Desert braces for first snow of 2024
(Ecns.cn) 13:04, February 04, 2024
Sand dunes are covered by snow in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Jianghui)
After snowfall, the yellow sand was still visible beneath the snow.
Sand dunes are covered by snow in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Jianghui)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang trade zone to drive region's growth
- In Numbers: Xinjiang ports register record high cargo throughput in 2023
- Xinjiang sees robust tourism growth in 2023
- Xinjiang's development wins praises from foreign diplomatic envoys, representatives of international organizations
- Almost 400 Xinjiang scenic spots offer free admission during the Spring Festival
- Trending in China | Explore the delicacies of China's Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.