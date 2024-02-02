Home>>
Trending in China | Explore the delicacies of China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 16:05, February 02, 2024
Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is well known not only for its charming natural landscapes, but also for its delicacies. Dishes and snacks such as tasty baked buns, crispy nang, delicious rice pilaf and scrumptious fried rice noodles are delighting taste buds across the country.
