Tourism flourishes as Kashgar gears for Spring Festival gala

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:40, February 10, 2024

Photo taken on Feb 4, 2024, shows actors performing at the entrance to the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. [Photo/xjtpw.xjdaily.com]

This year, Kashgar prefecture in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region is one of the four branch venues of the annual CCTV Spring Festival Gala, the most-watched TV gala of the country.

Visitors from across the country filled the streets of Kashgar, enjoying a diversity of local cultural elements and delicacies.

Photo taken on Feb 4, 2024 shows tourists visiting the night market at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. [Photo/xjtpw.xjdaily.com]

A child and his family stroll through the night market at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. [Photo/xjtpw.xjdaily.com]

Visitors browse selections at a jewelry store in Kashgar, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. [Photo/xjtpw.xjdaily.com]

