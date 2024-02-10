People across China hold various celebrations to welcome Spring Festival
Passengers pose for photos with a Spring Festival decorative installation at Chengdu East Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Passengers pose for photos with a Spring Festival decorative installation at Chengdu East Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
A staff member plays the violin for passengers during a Spring Festival celebration event on the train G1426, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Staff members and passengers pose for photos during a Spring Festival celebration event on the train G1426, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tokyo Tower lights up in red for Chinese Lunar New Year
- Belgrade celebrates Chinese New Year with fireworks, dragon dance
- People across China have family reunion dinners on Chinese Lunar New Year's eve
- People across China celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
- Travel bookings confirm strong recovery of Spring Festival holiday consumption
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.