People across China hold various celebrations to welcome Spring Festival

Xinhua) 10:04, February 10, 2024

Passengers pose for photos with a Spring Festival decorative installation at Chengdu East Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A staff member plays the violin for passengers during a Spring Festival celebration event on the train G1426, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Staff members and passengers pose for photos during a Spring Festival celebration event on the train G1426, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

