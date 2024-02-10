Tokyo Tower lights up in red for Chinese Lunar New Year

Tokyo Tower is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)

TOKYO, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Japan's iconic landmark Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red on Friday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, an annual event that has been running since 2019 to promote cultural exchanges.

The special light-up event for the Year of Dragon featured the installation of a massive digital screen at the exhibition area, showcasing Chinese characters for festival greetings and the character Dragon written in various fonts to allow the Japanese people to experience rich Chinese culture.

According to the Chinese zodiac and tradition, the Year of Dragon symbolizes courage, auspiciousness and good luck.

