Belgrade celebrates Chinese New Year with fireworks, dragon dance

BELGRADE, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- People in Belgrade celebrated the Chinese New Year on Friday with fireworks, concerts and a dragon dance at the Belgrade Waterfront, along the Sava River.

The event was attended by Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming and hundreds of Chinese and Serbian citizens.

Brnabic expressed satisfaction with the high-level exchange between Serbia and China and the blooming political and economic ties, and wished the "friendship of steel" between the two countries would strengthen further in 2024.

"In 2024, we began a new decade of the Belt and Road Initiative, in which Serbia plays a significant role. So, besides the New Year wishes of happiness and success that we send to our friends, we also wish success and growth for all of us in the new decade of Belt and Road cooperation," said Brnabic.

Noting the festive atmosphere prevalent in China, Li said, that with Serbian friends by their side, Chinese expatriates and the entire embassy personnel in Serbia can feel the warmth of belongingness like that in their homeland.

He also extended gratitude to Serbia for the meticulously organized celebrations, expressing his hope that the fireworks and the dragon dance would bring forth blessings for both Chinese and Serbian people.

The event in Belgrade is one of many Spring Festival festivities in Serbia. Such celebrations as performances, opera, martial arts and concerts will be held in the cities of Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis and Smederevo through Feb. 19.

