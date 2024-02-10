People across China celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
Tourists walk past a dragon-shaped light decoration in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Photo by Wang Jiankang/Xinhua)
People perform the dragon dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at Taman Safari zoo in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on Feb. 9, 2024. (Photo by Sandika Fadilah/Xinhua)
Lanterns are seen in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
People wearing costumes participate in a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at Taman Safari zoo in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on Feb. 9, 2024. (Photo by Sandika Fadilah/Xinhua)
Tourists pose for photos in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
A villager who has just moved into a new house hangs a lantern outside the door in Binhu Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)
Tourists visit a lantern-decorated corridor in Deqing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country held various celebrations on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve, to welcome the traditional festival. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)
