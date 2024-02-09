Home>>
People visit lantern show ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Malaysia
(Xinhua) 13:24, February 09, 2024
A dragon boat lantern is pictured at a lantern show ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Selangor state, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
People visit a lantern show ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Selangor state, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
People visit a lantern show ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Selangor state, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
People visit a lantern show ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Selangor state, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring Festival travel rush mirrors bright future of China
- Xi takes part in Spring Festival gathering with non-CPC members
- Chinese cities adorned with lanterns to greet Spring Festival
- People prepare butter sculptures before Spring Festival in Lhasa, SW China
- Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese people
- China's Xinjiang immersed in festive atmosphere of Spring Festival
- "Village gala" fills China's countryside with festive vibe
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.