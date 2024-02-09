We Are China

People visit lantern show ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Malaysia

Xinhua) 13:24, February 09, 2024

A dragon boat lantern is pictured at a lantern show ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Selangor state, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People visit a lantern show ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Selangor state, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People visit a lantern show ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Selangor state, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People visit a lantern show ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Selangor state, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2024. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)