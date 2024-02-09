Chinese cities adorned with lanterns to greet Spring Festival
People visit a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in the city of Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Photo by Zhang Zhenxiang/Xinhua)
People visit a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in the city of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
People visit a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in the city of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
People visit a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 7, 2024 shows people visiting a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in the city of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Photo by Dong Jun/Xinhua)
People take a selfie at a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)
People visit a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
People visit a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
People visit a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
People visit a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Feb. 7, 2024 shows people visiting a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in the city of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Photo by Dong Jun/Xinhua)
People visit a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
People visit a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
People take a selfie at a lantern show to celebrate the coming Spring Festival in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 7, 2024. Many Chinese cities are adorned with illuminated lanterns as Spring Festival is around the corner. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)
