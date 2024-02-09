People prepare butter sculptures before Spring Festival in Lhasa, SW China
This photo taken on Feb. 7, 2024 shows butter sculptures in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Tibetan New Year coincides with the Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. As the New Year is approaching, butter sculptures handmade by local craftsmen sell quite well in Xizang. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
A craftsman makes butter sculptures in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2024. The Tibetan New Year coincides with the Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. As the New Year is approaching, butter sculptures handmade by local craftsmen sell quite well in Xizang. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
A vendor shows butter sculptures in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2024. The Tibetan New Year coincides with the Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. As the New Year is approaching, butter sculptures handmade by local craftsmen sell quite well in Xizang. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
A customer selects butter sculptures in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2024. The Tibetan New Year coincides with the Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. As the New Year is approaching, butter sculptures handmade by local craftsmen sell quite well in Xizang. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
A craftsman puts butter sculptures into a box in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2024. The Tibetan New Year coincides with the Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10 this year. As the New Year is approaching, butter sculptures handmade by local craftsmen sell quite well in Xizang. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)
Photos
