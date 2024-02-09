Xi takes part in Spring Festival gathering with non-CPC members

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- As the Spring Festival of the Year of the Dragon is just around the corner, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, took part in a gathering with leading officials of the non-CPC political parties' central committees and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) and representatives of personages without party affiliation at the Great Hall of the People on the afternoon of Feb. 7 to greet the upcoming festival. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended festive greetings and best wishes to people from the non-CPC political parties and the ACFIC, personages without party affiliation, and other members of the united front.

The gathering was also attended by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Ding Xuexiang, vice premier of the State Council. They are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Those attending the gathering on invitation included Zheng Jianbang, chairman of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, Ding Zhongli, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League, Hao Mingjin, chairman of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association, Cai Dafeng, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy, He Wei, chairman of the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, Jiang Zuojun, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party, Wu Weihua, chairman of the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society, Su Hui, chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, Gao Yunlong, chairman of the ACFIC, and Tao Zhi, a representative of personages without party affiliation.

Ho Hau Wah and Leung Chun-ying, vice chairpersons of the CPPCC National Committee, former chairpersons of the central committees of the non-CPC political parties and of the ACFIC, and first vice-chairpersons and executive vice-chairpersons of the central committees of the non-CPC political parties and of the ACFIC, who have retired from the leadership, were also invited to attend the gathering.

Hao spoke on behalf of central committees of the non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and prominent figures without party affiliation. He said that over the past year 2023, in the face of a grave and complicated situation along with multiple difficulties and challenges, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core coordinated national imperatives with a broad and long-term vision, united and led the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in meeting obstacles and difficulties head-on, working hard despite pressure, and forging ahead with enterprise and fortitude. As a result, the country has made solid progress in advancing Chinese modernization. China of the new era is renewing itself day by day, drawing ever closer to its great dream. In the new year, they should rally more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. With shared conviction and concerted efforts, they should make new and greater contributions to the building of a strong country and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

After listening to Hao's speech, Xi gave an important address. He noted that 2023 was an extraordinary year. Throughout the year, the CPC Central Committee united and led the whole Party and Chinese people of all ethnic groups in implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress on all fronts. Adhering to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, we faced external pressures head-on, overcame internal difficulties, and vigorously advanced the recovery and development of the economy. We realized our expected goals for economic and social development, ensuring a smooth start and making numerous achievements. We addressed challenges with targeted solutions, firmly promoting high-quality development and facilitating the overall recovery and the positive trend of our country's economy. The total economic output for the year exceeded 126 trillion yuan, with employment and price levels remaining generally stable. We accelerated the improvement of the new system for mobilizing resources nationwide, made new breakthroughs in scientific and technological innovation, and promoted the development of new productive forces. China successfully hosted the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and the China-Central Asia Summit, and promoted the membership expansion of BRICS. Major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has increasingly demonstrated its strong influence, appeal and shaping power. We effectively responded to a series of major natural disasters such as the floods in North and Northeast China and the earthquakes in Gansu, Qinghai and Xinjiang. We successfully hosted the Universiade in Chengdu and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, and Chinese athletes achieved good results. These achievements are the result of the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China and the hard work and joint efforts of all sectors, including the non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC, and personages without party affiliation.

Xi noted that the other political parties and personages without party affiliation, over the past year, thoroughly studied and implemented the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, and carried out the study program of "Enhancing Cohesion and Forging the Party's Soul to Strive in Solidarity on Our New Journey" in a solid manner. They grasped the opportunities from marking the 75th anniversary of the issue of "May 1 Slogans" by the CPC Central Committee, deepened the political transition, and constantly consolidated the ideological and political consensus of multiparty cooperation. He added that they remained committed to focusing on the central task and serving the big picture, and put forward suggestions and proposals on the major and challenging issues in the process of advancing Chinese modernization, having thus contributed to the economic and social development. The ACFIC was proactive in cooperating with relevant departments and local authorities to implement the policies for facilitating the high-quality development of the private sector, and has done a lot of work in facilitating the healthy development of the non-public sector and those working in it. He expressed heartfelt thanks to them all on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi stressed that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and is a critical year for fulfilling the goals and tasks in the 14th Five-Year Plan. It is important to act on the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, maintain stability through progress and build the new before discarding the old. We will consolidate and strengthen the momentum of rebound and improvement of the economy, continuously pursue higher-quality growth and appropriately increase economic output, and make solid progress in advancing Chinese modernization. All other political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation should fully understand the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans, make greater efforts in conducting fact-finding missions, consultation, deliberation and democratic oversight, and improve themselves, so as to contribute wisdom and endeavor to advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi put forward three hopes for the other political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation. First, they should maintain firm confidence in China's political system to uphold, develop and improve China's new type of political party system. They should improve the quality of consultations among political parties, and strengthen deliberation mechanisms as well as those of offering advice to the government. Democratic oversight should be conducted in an orderly way, and the platforms for giving play to their strengths should be expanded in order to improve the effectiveness of China's new type of political party system.

Second, they should build a broad consensus to advance Chinese modernization. They should continue conducting in-depth fact-finding missions concerning the major strategic tasks proposed at the 20th CPC National Congress and the arrangements made at the Central Economic Work Conference to offer more targeted suggestions and advice. The ACFIC should guide private entrepreneurs to consolidate their confidence in development and collectively advocate for the bright future of China's economy. Third, political guidance should be strengthened to continuously achieve a higher level of self-development. The primary task is to strengthen the building of ideological and political awareness, follow the correct political direction, and solidify the ideological and political foundation of the CPC leadership. It is imperative to improve their conduct, build their leadership teams, consolidate their organizations, and effectively improve the way of thinking and working so as to steadily improve their capability and level of performance.

After the gathering, Xi and other Party and state leaders posed for a group photo with former and incumbent leading officials of the other political parties' central committees and the ACFIC, and representatives of personages without party affiliation.

Leading officials from relevant central Party departments attended the gathering.

