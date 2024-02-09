Xictionary: Putting people at the center

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has consistently emphasized the significance of the people, unwaveringly adhering to the principle of "putting people at the center" in his governance approach.

The concept of people-centered governance has long been a central tenet of Chinese culture. The original aspiration and founding mission of Chinese Communists is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. Serving the people wholeheartedly has been the fundamental purpose of the century-old Communist Party of China (CPC).

In October 2015, Xi proposed the philosophy of people-centered development for the first time at a key meeting of the CPC. He later said it is a philosophy that should be followed in "everything we do in advancing economic and social development."

Xi himself has always placed the people at the forefront of his heart. He treats the "little things," such as warm accommodation, hot meals, fresh air, and even rural toilet facilities, not as trivialities but significant aspects of his state governance.

Under Xi's leadership, China has successfully helped around 100 million people leave absolute poverty behind in less than a decade, winning the battle against absolute poverty in the country with 1.4 billion people. In doing so, the country has achieved the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

In China, the average life expectancy of its people has reached 78.2 years, and over 1 billion people are connected to the internet. Furthermore, the country has established the world's largest education system, social security system, and healthcare system.

"Our goal is both inspiring and simple. Ultimately, it is about delivering a better life for the people," Xi said.

