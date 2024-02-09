Xi, Portuguese president exchange congratulations on 45th anniversary of ties

Xinhua) 08:50, February 09, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China and Portugal have upheld the idea of mutual respect, openness and inclusiveness since their diplomatic ties were established 45 years ago, vividly demonstrating the right way for countries to get along with one another.

Xi made the remarks as he exchanged congratulations with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

China and Portugal have properly settled the Macao issue through friendly consultation, and taken stock of the situation to establish the comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

Xi also said that the two sides have jointly coped with the global financial crisis and public health challenges, expanded mutually beneficial cooperation among their enterprises, worked together for stronger Belt and Road cooperation and development of China-EU relations, and upheld multilateralism.

Noting that he highly regards the development of China-Portugal relations, Xi said he stands ready to work with Rebelo de Sousa to set the course for an ever-deepening China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership, better benefit the two peoples, promote a sound and steady development of China-EU relations, and contribute to world peace, stability and prosperity.

For his part, Rebelo de Sousa said that despite the long distance, Portugal and China have always been getting along and maintained friendly exchanges in political, economic, cultural, social and other fields.

Noting that bilateral ties have been thriving since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Rebelo de Sousa said the two countries have successfully achieved the smooth handover of Macao, worked together to boost the development of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and actively carried out multilateral cooperation.

Portugal is ready to make joint efforts with China to carry forward the bilateral friendship and promote the greater development of bilateral relations, he added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)