Portuguese parliamentary group leader says Chinese investment is welcomed

Xinhua) 14:39, July 07, 2023

LISBON, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese investments in Portugal are key to the country's speedy economic recovery and a steady improvement of the livelihood of Portuguese citizens, chairman of the Portugal-China Parliamentary Friendship Group (PCPFG) said here on Thursday.

Fernando Ferreira made the statement at a lunch meeting bringing together representatives of the Portuguese and Chinese business communities.

Among the attendants were Zhao Bentang, the Chinese ambassador to Portugal, PCPFG members, the Portuguese-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Portuguese-Chinese Business Association, and representatives of several Chinese companies.

Referring to the theme of the meeting -- "Renewing Friendship, Collaborating for Cooperation, and Discussing the Future," he praised the mutually beneficial relations between Portugal and China.

"Portuguese people prioritize the quality of investments rather than their source. However, if we do consider the source, we believe that choosing Chinese investments is wise because the Chinese prioritize the outcome of investments and actively set investment goals," he said.

Ferreira noted that China is the fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment in Portugal, with investments reaching approximately 11.2 billion euros (12.19 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2022. China is also Portugal's fourth-largest import partner, with the import volume and investments in the Portuguese tourism sector continuously increasing.

Chinese investments in Portugal have already had a promising start, he said, expressing his gratitude to all the Chinese entrepreneurs present.

Explaining the importance of Chinese investments in Portugal, Ferreira said that half of the Portuguese population lives under difficult conditions, with monthly incomes of less than 1,000 euros. The only way to improve this situation is through foreign investments, and the establishment of the PCPFG aims to strengthen the friendship, mutual respect, and partnership between Portugal and China.

Portugal welcomes China to continue investing in the country, he said.

