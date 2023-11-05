Luban Workshop to yield more fruits in education cooperation: Portuguese official

Xinhua) 09:29, November 05, 2023

LISBON, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Luban Workshop project in Portugal will yield more fruitful collaborative outcomes in the future, said a senior Portuguese official Thursday.

The Luban Workshop is a prominent example of Portugal's Polytechnic Institute of Setubal (IPS) in fostering innovation and international cooperation, said Pedro Nuno Teixeira, Portuguese secretary of state for higher education, while addressing the "Belt and Road" International Forum for Vocational Education Cooperation and Development.

This year marks the fifth year of operation of the Portugal Luban Workshop. Co-founded by IPS and China's Tianjin Vocational College of Mechanics and Electricity, it was officially inaugurated on Dec. 5, 2018, as the first Luban Workshop on the European continent.

Teixeira said he hopes the close partnership between the two colleges will continue to advance the internationalization of vocational education and its subsequent development.

During the forum's opening ceremony, Tianjin Vocational College of Mechanics and Electricity signed cooperation agreements with the Federal Institute of Santa Catarina in Brazil and renewed its alliance agreement with IPS.

