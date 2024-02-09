Home>>
Xi congratulates Aliyev on re-election as president of Azerbaijan
(Xinhua) 09:15, February 09, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as president of Azerbaijan.
