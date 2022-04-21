Chinese FM holds phone talks with Azerbaijani counterpart on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:51, April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of China-Azerbaijan diplomatic relations, Wang noted. Standing together through thick and thin over the past 30 years, Wang said, the two countries have jointly burnished the golden banner of friendly and cooperative partnership.

As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pointed out, Azerbaijan and China are "true strategic partners," Wang said, adding China-Azerbaijan relations will have new bright prospects and will become more mature and enriched under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

Wang said that China will, as always, respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and support the Azerbaijani people in choosing their own development path in light of their own national conditions.

He said he believes the Azerbaijani side will continue to support China's legitimate position on issues involving China's core interests, always follow the one-China policy, and oppose any form of "Taiwan independence."

China is ready to synergize its development strategies with Azerbaijan, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, consolidate the traditional friendship between the two peoples and cement the social foundation of China-Azerbaijan relations, Wang said, adding China welcomes Azerbaijan's active participation in the Global Development Initiative.

Bayramov, for his part, congratulated China on the successful hosting of the Winter Olympics and thanked China for its valuable assistance in Azerbaijan's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that China's vaccine assistance has made Azerbaijan one of the first countries in the world to have COVID-19 vaccines.

The two sides should celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in a grand manner and strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, said Bayramov, adding that Azerbaijan will continue to abide by the one-China principle.

The minister also welcomes more Chinese-funded enterprises to invest in Azerbaijan, saying his country is also willing to strengthen cooperation with China under the framework of the Global Development Initiative.

