Chinese medical experts aid Azerbaijan's fight against COVID-19

(Xinhua)    11:43, August 15, 2020

AZERBAIJAN-BAKU-COVID-19-CHINA-MEDICS-ASSISTANCE (CN)

Chinese medical experts exchange views with their Azerbaijani counterparts on fighting COVID-19 at a hospital in Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13, 2020. A team of Chinese medical experts arrived here on Aug. 4 to share their knowledge of and experience in COVID-19 treatment with their Azerbaijani counterparts. The 10-man team also delivered the last batch of protective equipment donated to Azerbaijan by the Chinese government. During their 15-day stay in Azerbaijan, the Chinese medics will conduct trainings for local specialists focusing on the prevention, diagnostics and treatment of the coronavirus. (Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan/Handout via Xinhua)


