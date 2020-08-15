Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 15, 2020
Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:11, August 15, 2020

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

The capital also reported no new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases on Friday, according to the commission.

One patient was discharged from hospital after recovery on Friday, the commission said.

Beijing had reported four confirmed cases related to the new infections in northeast China's city of Dalian since late July.

