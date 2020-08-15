Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 15, 2020
One COVID-19 case reported in southern Chinese city

(Xinhua)    11:11, August 15, 2020

A woman in the city of Lufeng, south China's Guangdong Province, has been confirmed as a COVID-19 patient, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

The patient worked at Freshippo store in the Luohu District of Shenzhen, and was diagnosed in her home city Lufeng when she returned by bus on Aug. 6, the commission said.

Nucleic acid samples have been collected for 3,184 people, including co-passengers who took the bus with her, residents in her neighborhoods, and medical staff at the hospital where she received treatment. By 4 p.m. Friday, 1,105 test results were reported. Three of her family members tested positive and were declared asymptomatic cases.

The city of Shanwei, which administers Lufeng, is responding to the emergency with the epidemiological investigation and improved test capacity.

Starting from the early hours of Friday, Shenzhen has also activated an emergency response, disinfected the patient's residence and workplace, and collected thousands of samples on personnel and the environment.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

