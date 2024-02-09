Feature: Iconic U.S. ski resort embraces Chinese Lunar New Year

13:35, February 09, 2024 By Yang Shilong ( Xinhua

A torchlight parade resembling a "snaking dragon" illuminates the slopes of Camelback Mountain in Tannersville, the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, on Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo by Yu Zheng/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- A mesmerizing torchlight parade resembling a "snaking dragon" illuminated the slopes of Camelback Mountain in Tannersville, Pennsylvania (PA) on Tuesday, ushering in the inaugural Lunar New Year celebration in the United States' premier ski destination.

The idea for this breathtaking spectacle originated about a year ago with retired professional snowboarder Luke Wynen, now the sales director at Blue Mountain Resort in the Poconos, PA.

Wynen then discussed it with James Zhang, president of the Philadelphia-based Sino-American Business and Travel Association, who planned a winter carnival to honor the Year of the Dragon, which falls on Feb. 10.

"I thought it would look so cool. And he thought it was a fantastic idea. It just kept building. And then it turned into the wonderful event tonight," said Wynen, who led a procession of 50 snowboarders adorned with vibrant red LED lights, captivating a large audience around 9:10 p.m. local time (0210 GMT Wednesday).

"I'd like to see that America and China are good friends. This event is designed to be just a way to bring our two peoples together," said Wynen, echoing the sentiment shared by VIP guests during the earlier opening ceremony held at Camelback Resort, established in 1963.

The dragon holds profound significance in Chinese culture as an auspicious symbol associated with power, strength and good fortune, explained Huang Ping, Chinese consul general in New York, while clutching a dragon mascot.

Huang expressed optimism for enhanced cooperation between the United States and China during the Year of the Dragon, emphasizing the importance of cultivating future ambassadors to nurture a robust bilateral relationship.

"We've had a good strong relationship with China. My office works to facilitate the trade and investment piece of that relationship," said David Briel, Deputy Secretary of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, representing PA Governor Josh Shapiro.

"Just to give you some basic numbers. We do about 18 billion U.S. dollars a year back and forth with China ... We look forward to building the cultural relationship as well," added Briel.

Nathan Reigner, PA state director of outdoor recreation, touched upon the potential of outdoor recreation to foster friendships between the two nations, underscoring its role as both an industry and a driver of economic development.

China's ice and snow leisure tourism experienced significant growth in the 2022-2023 winter season, attracting 312 million visitors and generating revenue of 50 billion dollars, according to Ma Yunfei, director of the China National Tourist Office and co-host of the celebration.

Anticipating further expansion, Ma said that the upcoming winter season would see leisure tourists surpassing 400 million, with revenue reaching 80 billion dollars.

"2024 is an important year for Sino-U.S. tourism as the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit is scheduled to take place in China in May. I believe that 2024 will mark a new starting point for Sino-U.S. tourism cooperation. I'd like to extend a sincere invitation for you to China," said Ma.

Recent data indicated a promising recovery in China's tourism sector, with domestic tourists approaching nearly 4.9 billion in 2023, generating revenue of 5.2 trillion yuan (730 billion dollars). The outbound tourism figure exceeded 87 million, with an anticipated increase to 130 million in 2024.

Tuesday's festivities showcased captivating lantern decorations, delectable cuisine, and enthralling performances by local students and their visiting Chinese peers. Notably, Niu Shanjinmei, a nine-year-old Beijing Opera actress, captivated the audience with her performance, adding to the charm of the celebration.

Niu Shanjinmei, a nine-year-old Beijing Opera actress, performs at the Camelback Resort in Tannersville, the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, on Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo by Yu Zheng/Xinhua)

A giant dragon decoration is set up at the Camelback Resort in Tannersville, the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, on Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo by Yu Zheng/Xinhua)

Huang Ping, Chinese consul general in New York, attend the Lunar New Year celebration at the Camelback Resort in Tannersville, the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, on Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo by Ding Ye/Xinhua)

David Briel, Deputy Secretary of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, representing PA Governor Josh Shapiro, speaks at the Lunar New Year celebration at the Camelback Resort in Tannersville, the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, on Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo by Ding Ye/Xinhua)

