Home>>
Spring Festival celebration held in Belgium
(Xinhua) 13:32, February 09, 2024
A woman plays the violin during a Spring Festival celebration for Chinese students and scholars in Belgium, held in Ghent, Belgium, Feb. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
People play the saxophone during a Spring Festival celebration for Chinese students and scholars in Belgium, held in Ghent, Belgium, Feb. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: stay up all night
- Spring Festival travel rush mirrors bright future of China
- Chinese cities adorned with lanterns to greet Spring Festival
- People prepare butter sculptures before Spring Festival in Lhasa, SW China
- China's Xinjiang immersed in festive atmosphere of Spring Festival
- "Village gala" fills China's countryside with festive vibe
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.