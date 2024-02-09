We Are China

Spring Festival celebration held in Belgium

Xinhua) 13:32, February 09, 2024

A woman plays the violin during a Spring Festival celebration for Chinese students and scholars in Belgium, held in Ghent, Belgium, Feb. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

People play the saxophone during a Spring Festival celebration for Chinese students and scholars in Belgium, held in Ghent, Belgium, Feb. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

