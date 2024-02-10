People across China have family reunion dinners on Chinese Lunar New Year's eve

Xinhua) 09:18, February 10, 2024

People have a family reunion dinner in Zheng'an County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country enjoy the festive atmosphere with family reunion dinners on the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year on Friday. (Photo by Zhao Yongzhang/Xinhua)

People have a family reunion dinner in Huangtian Village of Yongchun County, Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country enjoy the festive atmosphere with family reunion dinners on the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year on Friday. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

People have a family reunion dinner in Hanjiang District of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country enjoy the festive atmosphere with family reunion dinners on the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year on Friday. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Volunteers from a service center take selfies with an elderly man before they have a reunion dinner in Huanglong Village of Xianju County, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country enjoy the festive atmosphere with family reunion dinners on the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year on Friday. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

People have a family reunion dinner in Peiji Village of Lai'an County, Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country enjoy the festive atmosphere with family reunion dinners on the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year on Friday. (Photo by Chen Jiale/Xinhua)

People have family reunion dinners at a restaurant in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country enjoy the festive atmosphere with family reunion dinners on the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year on Friday. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

People make dumplings for a family reunion dinner in Heshan, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 9, 2024. People across the country enjoy the festive atmosphere with family reunion dinners on the eve of Chinese Lunar New Year on Friday. (Photo by Huang Jiming/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)