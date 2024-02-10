Home>>
Lantern show held to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Markham, Canada
(Xinhua) 10:32, February 10, 2024
People take photos with a light installation during a lantern show in Markham, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 8, 2024. This event, featuring over 250 colorful silk lanterns, is held here from Feb. 8 to 25 to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People look at light installations during a lantern show in Markham, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 8, 2024. This event, featuring over 250 colorful silk lanterns, is held here from Feb. 8 to 25 to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
