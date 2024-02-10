Cultural event held ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Cameroon

Xinhua) 10:02, February 10, 2024

Students pose for a photo with their Chinese calligraphy works during a cultural event ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Yaounde, Cameroon, Feb. 8, 2024. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

Students take part in dragon and lion dance performances during a cultural event ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Yaounde, Cameroon, Feb. 8, 2024. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

Students learn Chinese Wushu during a cultural event ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Yaounde, Cameroon, Feb. 8, 2024. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

A student learns Chinese calligraphy during a cultural event ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Yaounde, Cameroon, Feb. 8, 2024. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

Students learn to make dumplings during a cultural event ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Yaounde, Cameroon, Feb. 8, 2024. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

A student shows her Chinese paper cutting work during a cultural event ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at the Confucius Institute of the University of Yaounde II in Yaounde, Cameroon, Feb. 8, 2024. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

