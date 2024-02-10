Empire State Building lights up in red for Chinese Lunar New Year in New York

Xinhua) 10:03, February 10, 2024

This photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows the Empire State Building lit up in red for the Chinese Lunar New Year in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

