Monday, January 29, 2024

Explore the world with mom

(People's Daily App) 16:14, January 29, 2024

Mom is always your shelter from the storm! Nestled on its mother's back, a newborn baby swan watches its surroundings with a sense of wonder and curiosity at Anhui Normal University.

(Produced by Zou Yun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

