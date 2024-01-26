We Are China

Fork-tailed sunbirds, snow-covered flowers create beautiful scene

Ecns.cn) 13:14, January 26, 2024

A fork-tailed sunbird is captured perching on tree branch with snow-covered flowers in Sanming, east China's Fujian Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhenghui)

