Home>>
Fork-tailed sunbirds, snow-covered flowers create beautiful scene
(Ecns.cn) 13:14, January 26, 2024
A fork-tailed sunbird is captured perching on tree branch with snow-covered flowers in Sanming, east China's Fujian Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhenghui)
A fork-tailed sunbird is captured perching on tree branch with snow-covered flowers in Sanming, east China's Fujian Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhenghui)
A fork-tailed sunbird is captured perching on tree branch with snow-covered flowers in Sanming, east China's Fujian Province, Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhenghui)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 50,000 migratory birds winter in north China lake
- Disabled bird conservationist E China's Jiangxi helps protect migratory birds
- Rare owl looking like Hedwig in Harry Potter appears in Inner Mongolia
- White-throated kingfisher spotted at a park in SE China's Xiamen
- Playful baby elephant annoys impatient sister
- Tiny nature reserve for rare birds in downtown
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.