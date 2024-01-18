Playful baby elephant annoys impatient sister

(People's Daily App) 16:15, January 18, 2024

Dealing with a naughty little family member can be challenging. In the case of a baby elephant in the Wild Elephant Valley in Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture, Yunnan Province, it seems fond of playing yet refuses to cross the river, much to the annoyance of its older sister. The older sister waits, occasionally swishing her trunk in frustration.

(Produced by Yang Wenming and Zeng Zhihui)

