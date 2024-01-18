Home>>
Playful baby elephant annoys impatient sister
(People's Daily App) 16:15, January 18, 2024
Dealing with a naughty little family member can be challenging. In the case of a baby elephant in the Wild Elephant Valley in Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture, Yunnan Province, it seems fond of playing yet refuses to cross the river, much to the annoyance of its older sister. The older sister waits, occasionally swishing her trunk in frustration.
(Produced by Yang Wenming and Zeng Zhihui)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese, Brazilian scientists name new flying reptiles to mark collaboration
- Climate change poses huge challenge to avian migration
- Rare owl looking like Hedwig in Harry Potter appears in Inner Mongolia
- Goitered gazelles spotted in Xinjiang
- China releases the first list of 789 important habitats for terrestrial wildlife animals to strengthen protection
- Charming encounter: Mandarin ducks courting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.