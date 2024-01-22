Disabled bird conservationist E China's Jiangxi helps protect migratory birds

People's Daily Online) 13:06, January 22, 2024

Photo shows Yu Qiwen (second from left) and other volunteer bird conservationists during a patrol along Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Liu Xun)

Though enduring a spinal injury, Yu Qiwen, an avid bird conservationist from east China's Jiangxi Province, has found a unique way to pursue his passion for avian protection with the help of a drone.

Despite using a wheelchair, Yu became a voluntary conservationist in Tanli village, Nanfeng township, Duchang county, Jiangxi, in 2021. Armed with unyielding optimism and a specially adapted tricycle for mobility, he navigates the shores of Poyang Lake – China's largest freshwater lake – capturing the natural beauty and behaviors of the birds with his drone.

Living close to the lake, he operates the drone from his yard. The drone not only improves his work efficiency but also reaches remote areas that are difficult to access.

"People's awareness of ecological conservation has greatly improved in recent years, leading to fewer deliberate acts of wetland destruction or bird harm. I always act immediately to discourage such behavior," Yu said.

Photo shows oriental white storks at Chouxie Lake in Tanli village, Nanfeng township, Duchang county, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Yu Qiwen)

"Based on my observation, some 1,600 oriental white storks winter here annually. I use my drone to capture images of them frolicking or foraging without disturbing them," he added.

Thanks to the collective efforts of Yu and other volunteers, an increasing number of migratory birds, including oriental white storks and grey cranes, have been wintering at Poyang Lake in recent years. Additionally, an oriental white stork conservation organization has been established in Nanfeng township, encouraging public participation in migratory bird protection.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)