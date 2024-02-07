In pics: Birds enjoy days ahead of Spring Festival in SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 14:02, February 07, 2024

An orange-bellied leafbird forages on a cherry tree in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhou Longjie)

With the arrival of spring, nature awakens and comes alive. Colorful feathered birds have recently been spotted in parks and wetlands in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. Playing and flying, they create a vibrant scene in the city.

