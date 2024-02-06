Home>>
Unlock Gulangyu Island's artistic vibe in style
By Su Yingxiang, Wu Chaolan, Elena Davydova, Liu Ning, Zhao Jian (People's Daily Online) 10:48, February 06, 2024
Locals say, "You haven't truly experienced Xiamen until you've been to Gulangyu Island." Grab a brew, get lost in a good read, or enjoy lively shows while taking in the view. Follow Elena to unlock Gulangyu Island's artistic vibe in style in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.