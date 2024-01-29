Flowery headwear brings benefits to residents in Xunpu Village, Fujian

Xinhua) 10:31, January 29, 2024

A villager pins a flowery headwear for a tourist at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2024. Xunpu flowery headwear, dubbed "overhead gardens," have been a signature of "Xunpu Women Customs" listed as a national intangible heritage in 2008. They attracted millions of eyes in the cyber world in early 2023, followed by a sustainable tourist boom in the village, where visitors are able to literally fit their heads in them. Photo-shooting, dining and other hospitality services have diversified the source of income for residents of this small costal village that used to rely on fishing and mudflat aquaculture. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists wearing flowery headwear take selfies at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2024.

Tourists wearing flowery headwear pose for photos at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2024.

A girl shows her flowery headwear via livestream at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2024.

Tourists wearing flowery headwear are seen at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2024.

Tourists wearing flowery headwear are seen at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2024.

A tourist in a flowery headwear poses for photos at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2024.

A photo studio featuring local traditional costumes is seen at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 26, 2024.

