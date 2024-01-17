Modern makeover revives ancient commercial street

(People's Daily App) 16:44, January 17, 2024

Wuligujie is a famous commercial street in Quanzhou, Fujian Province. Formally known as Citong, the port of Quanzhou was the starting point of China's ancient Maritime Silk Road. Performances celebrating the street's completed renovations were held on January 6, providing tourists with glimpses into the past splendor and cultural legacy of the Maritime Silk Road.

(Video source: Shijie App-Zheng Qidun)

