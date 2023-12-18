Xiaojiashan aesthetic education research base opens in Fujian, SE China

The Xiaojiashan aesthetic education research base and an intangible cultural heritage museum open in Xiaojiashan Village of Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 16, 2023. To utilize its land resources, Xiaojiashan Village has introduced quality academic resources to build an aesthetic education research base. The base will be equipped with an operation team in the future to better fulfill its functions. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

The Xiaojiashan aesthetic education research base and an intangible cultural heritage museum open in Xiaojiashan Village of Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 16, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Xiaojiashan Village in Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province.

A performance is staged during the opening ceremony of Xiaojiashan aesthetic education research base and an intangible cultural heritage museum in Xiaojiashan Village of Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 16, 2023.

An intangible cultural heritage inheritor demonstrates traditional ceramic mending technique at the Xiaojiashan aesthetic education research base in Xiaojiashan Village of Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 16, 2023.

The Xiaojiashan aesthetic education research base and an intangible cultural heritage museum open in Xiaojiashan Village of Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 16, 2023.

