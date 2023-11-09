Calming waters: mediating disputes on fishing rafts

Xinhua) 15:43, November 09, 2023

FUZHOU, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- In the coastal village of Xipi, located in east China's Fujian Province, a phone call prompted villager Lai Ruide to swiftly head to the shores of Yantian Bay. There, he boarded an electric-powered sampan and navigated toward a fishing raft in the open sea.

Following a brief three-minute ride, Lai reached a 25-square-meter makeshift chamber on the raft, furnished with a modest table and several plastic stools.

This space, resembling a typical storage area with bags of fish feed stacked in one corner, actually serves as a community mediation center.

Inside the room, two people sat anxiously, anticipating the arrival of Lai, their mediator.

They were there to address a dispute involving a fisherman whose boat had allegedly come too close to a sea bass farmer's net cages, leading to conflicting reports about a potential collision.

"The two parties were engaged in a standoff, as the incident had not led to any casualties or financial losses," Lai recounted. The dispute was settled when Lai convinced the fisherman to offer a simple apology.

Lai said that discords like this between fishermen happened quite often. "My job is to respect all viewpoints in disputes and offer objective and fair solutions."

When asked about this unique mediation center, Lai added, "This is a place for dialogue. It doesn't need to be extravagant; it just needs to be convenient."

Community mediation is a long-standing practice in China's social governance tradition, proven to be cost-effective, efficient and accessible for promoting social harmony.

Today, based on the concept of people's mediation, a mediation work system has been basically formed in China, in which people's mediation, administrative mediation, industry-specific professional mediation, and judicial mediation complement each other.

As of now, China has 3.18 million people's mediators, including 412,000 full-time mediators.

Setting up a mediation center on the fishing raft is a tailored solution for addressing grassroots disputes through "people's mediation" in Xipi Village, according to Huang Jie, an official of Xiwei Town, which administers the village.

One of Xipi Village's distinctive features is its large population of fishermen. The majority of people in Xipi earn their livelihood from seafood farming, with 325 aquaculture households living across an aquaculture territory spanning 5,000 mu (about 333 hectares).

In October 2021, Xiwei Town established a "Marine Community" to better support Xipi Village's fishing population. A service station was set up along Yantian Bay to offer guidance on equipment maintenance and aquaculture.

Recognizing that many aquaculture households often spent extended periods at sea, sometimes residing on fishing rafts, the mediation center was launched on a centrally located fishing raft to facilitate dispute resolution among fishermen.

Yang Wang'en, a fisherman, said local fishermen were glad to have a place for debates and negotiations near their seafood farms. "In the past, a little quarrel might evolve into a big fight, and people had to go to the town for settlement."

"What happens on the sea should be resolved on the sea," Huang remarked, speaking about the role of the Marine Community's mediation center, which now boasts a team of four part-time mediators, including Lai.

Lai, who spent over two decades as a primary school teacher in the village before joining the mediation center at the town's police station, now serves as boat steward of the community.

"I've got some education and mediation experience under my belt, and I'm well-acquainted with all the aquaculture households. When disputes arise, they tend to seek my assistance," Lai said.

In 2022, Lai achieved a milestone in his mediation career. He successfully assisted 13 seabass farmers in recovering 1.1 million yuan (around 153,000 U.S. dollars) in overdue payments.

"At the time, the farmers had been awaiting payment for a month. They gathered in this mediation room, clamoring to confront the debtor," Lai recalled.

Lai managed to calm the fishermen down and later aided them in seeking assistance from legal professionals in the county. Eventually, they reclaimed their funds.

"As a community mediator, I'm delighted to help villagers voice their concerns through proper channels and contribute to the harmony in Xipi Village," Lai said.

Today, similar mediation rooms have sprouted in regions along China's coastal line, including Shanghai and Zhejiang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)