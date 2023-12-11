7th China Quanzhou Int'l Puppet Festival held in SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:32, December 11, 2023

Puppet artists present their puppets to the audience before the opening of the 7th China Quanzhou International Puppet Festival in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 9, 2023. The puppet festival opened here on Saturday as part of the fifth Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival. Artists from 35 puppet show teams will put on more than 80 performances over the next four days. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This combo photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows puppet artists performing during the opening of the 7th China Quanzhou International Puppet Festival in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The puppet festival opened here on Saturday as part of the fifth Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival. Artists from 35 puppet show teams will put on more than 80 performances over the next four days. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Puppet figures are pictured during a performance at the opening of the 7th China Quanzhou International Puppet Festival in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 9, 2023. The puppet festival opened here on Saturday as part of the fifth Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival. Artists from 35 puppet show teams will put on more than 80 performances over the next four days. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

