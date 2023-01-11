Quanzhou: home of miraculous Chinese puppet show

Quanzhou, a coastal city in east China's Fujian Province, is known for its rich history and vital private economy.

The city is also home to dazzling marionette shows, during which performers control up to 30 strings simultaneously to bring puppets to life.

The folk art is believed to have a history of more than 2,000 years. It was listed as a nation-level intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

Now get ready to be amazed by these lifelike puppets and their powerful performances.

