13th Cross-Strait Agricultural Products Fair (Quanzhou) kicks off

Photo shows aquatic products from China's Taiwan at the 13th Cross-Strait Agricultural Products Fair (Quanzhou) held in Nan'an of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2020. The fair kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)
China must resolutely counterattack India’s opportunist move
China and US: Judge for yourself who is wrong or right
China firmly opposes U.S. report on Chinese military
Chinese embassy urges India to immediately withdraw troops …
Taiwan is a litmus test of partnership with China