Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

13th Cross-Strait Agricultural Products Fair (Quanzhou) kicks off

(Xinhua)    09:05, September 08, 2020

CHINA-FUJIAN-AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS FAIR-OPEN (CN)

Photo shows aquatic products from China's Taiwan at the 13th Cross-Strait Agricultural Products Fair (Quanzhou) held in Nan'an of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2020. The fair kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)


【1】【2】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York